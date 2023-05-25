Preliminary plans for future of Kobau Park in Cawston revealed

Photo: RDOS

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has announced the successful completion of the Kobau Park Concept Plan, described as "a comprehensive community-driven initiative aimed at enhancing the park's amenities and guiding its stewardship into the future."

The park, located in the Cawston area of the Similkameen Valley, was the subject of lengthy collaboration between RDOS staff, design consultant LA West and the community through public engagement that saw interest and participation.

The hope according to the RDOS is that, through "strategic planning, appropriate investment, and proactive management," Kobau Park and other parks and trails within the community will be sustainable and accessible for visitors and locals alike.



The Kobau Park Concept Plan, which is available online here, will be a key part of the RDOS'' renewal application for the provincial land tenure.

The existing 30-year lease agreement, established on September 22, 1996, will expire in 2026.

Should the lease be renewed as planned, the RDOS will collaborate with the community to "prioritize and implement community initiatives," including more consultation on design, as well as regulatory approvals, and environmental assessments.



“The RDOS thanks those who participated in the Kobau Park Concept Plan, contributing to the collective vision for a remarkable park experience,” said George Bush, Electoral Area B director.

“Together, we will create a lasting legacy for the enjoyment and benefit of current and future generations.”