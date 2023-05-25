Retaining wall build for slide site off Highway 97 in Summerland estimated at two weeks to complete

Photo: Kyle Martens

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure has begun work building a lock-block retaining wall in Summerland on Highway 97, after a rockslide closed the roadway earlier this month.

On Monday, May 15, a silt and clay bluff beside Highway 97 crashed down and covered all four lanes of the highway. The landslide size was approximately 120 metres long, with a 40-metre section that covered the highway.

The highway has been open to single-lane alternating traffic and is expected to be so "until further notice," according to MoTI.

"Last week’s geotechnical assessments recommended construction of a lock-block retaining wall to increase the debris-catchment area and increase safety prior to re-opening additional lanes," MoTI said in a statement to Castanet Thursday.



Construction of the retaining wall began on Tuesday, May 23 and the ministry said they anticipate the wall will take approximately two weeks to complete, subject to weather and site conditions.

There is no estimate on a full highway reopening.

Drivers should expect delays and watch for traffic control.