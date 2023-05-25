LocoLanding Adventure Park hosting weekend fundraiser for Penticton Secondary School dry grad festivities

Photo: LocoLanding Adventure Park

Tickets are now on sale for a family fun experience at LocoLanding Adventure Park this weekend, offering direct support to Penticton Secondary School's upcoming dry grad.

On Friday, May 26, enjoy three hours of fun for $20 a child, a $40 regular value, with 50 per cent being donated to the Pen High fundraiser. Parents will also need to purchase a $10 ticket, with 100 per cent of proceeds going to the fundraiser.

Passes include three hours of unlimited activity time at LocoLanding, including:

Mini golf

High-level ropes course

Badlands inflatable park

Bumper boats

Monkey motion

Climbing wall?

One Go-Kart entry

The park's concession will also be open, with a portion of each sale further supporting the dry grad celebration.

Ticketing information is available online. There are also "kindness tickets" available, which will be purchased to be distributed to students in need.

For more information and to secure tickets for this event and other fundraisers for Pen High, click here.