Penticton's most colourful run is back, with registration now by-donation to a worthy local cause

Photo: Mike Biden

The time is now to sign up for Penticton's most colourful run!

The annual Wildstone Colours 4 Kids Run is back after a pandemic break, taking place June 11, this year with a new route and even more fun surprises.

The route now winds from Locolanding up Lakeshore Drive, to a loop around Riverside Park and second loop around Okanagan Park, then back to Locolanding.

Cheer stations will be located along the run, and of course, to kick off the run participants will be doused in washable colours!

The all-ages event is family-centred and supports the OSNS Child & Youth Development Centre.

In 2019, the last time the run was held before the pandemic, the run had 800 participants and raised a record breaking $21,580 for OSNS, ensuring they can continue to help children in need of developmental therapies around the region.

This year, Wildstone Construction is covering the registration cost to make the run more accessible to everyone. Registration is now open by donation, and Wildstone will match all donations up to $20,000.

The first 650 people who register will get a full race pack of sunglasses, a colour pack, and a t-shirt. Everyone else will get a pair of sunglasses.

Plus, post-race, enjoy a scoop of ice cream by donation at Lickity Splitz for participants, up to two hours after the run, with proceeds also supporting OSNS.

Registration is now open online here, or in person at Wildstone or at OSNS.