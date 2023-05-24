Road opens in Okanagan Falls after rock fall

Photo: Caroline Webb A large boulder fell onto Green Lake Road Saturday night, closing the road.

Green Lake Road near Okanagan Falls has reopened.

DriveBC says a rock slide has been cleared from the road near the South Okanagan community.

Just after midnight on May 21, DriveBC reported the rock slide had fallen across Green Lake Road just south of Okanagan Falls Provincial Park. A photo shared with Castanet showed a large boulder that had smashed a hole in the pavement.

The rock fall happened just a few days after a landslide covered Highway 97 near Summerland. Work continues at that scene with single-lane alternating traffic.