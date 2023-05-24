Free sunscreen in Penticton part of pilot project to combat skin cancer

Photo: Save Your Skin A new dispensary of sunscreen at the Penticton Chamber of Commerce.

Five free public sunscreen dispensers have been installed in Penticton as part of a pilot project aimed at fighting skin cancer country-wide.

The Save Your Skin Foundation launched the project in 2022, installing similar dispensers in communities in New Brunswick, PEI, Alberta and the Lower Mainland.

This year, Penticton has been added to the list, with five locations at the Penticton Chamber of Commerce beside the Peach, as well as at Travel Penticton, Barefoot Beach, Skaha Meadows Golf Course and the Penticton Speedway.

“I love that sunscreen is now available for anyone who comes to the beach and realizes they forgot theirs at home,” said Michael Magnusson, executive director at the Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce.

“Everyone loves Penticton's beaches, and we want to see everyone enjoy them safely.”

The dispensers are automatic and touchless, providing Health Canada-approved zinc oxide-based SPF 30 sunscreen for anyone who needs it.

“Studies show that young people still aren’t taking sun safety seriously despite incidence rates rising every year,” said Kathy Barnard, stage 4 melanoma survivor and founder of Save Your Skin Foundation.

“Skin cancer can be deadly, but it is also highly preventable.”

Tips for sunshine enjoyment include limiting sun exposure between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., seeking shade, coverin up and using hats.

Sunscreen, specifically one labelled broad-spectrum SPF 30, should be used, and protect lips with lip sunscreen or zinc oxide. Apply 20 minutes before sun exposure and reapply every two hours or after swimming.

