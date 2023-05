Photo: City of Penticton

A new rainbow crosswalk celebrating diversity has been installed in Penticton.

Located adjacent to Queen's Park Elementary School — whose students brought the original idea to local council — the crosswalk represents the LGBTQIA2S+ members of the city.

"Today, the pieces came together, symbolizing our commitment to create an inclusive, healthy, safe and desirable place for all to live," the city shared on social media Wednesday.