Penticton Neighbourhood Association hosting community-wide clothing swap for a more environmentally conscientious way of consuming fashion

Photo: Pixabay

The Penticton Neighbourhood Association has announced its very first event coming next month– a clothing swap.

The free event will take place on Sunday, June 11 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Penticton Seniors' Drop-in Centre located at 2965 South Main Street.

“As a member of the Penticton Neighbourhood Association, we believe in bringing the community together and promoting sustainability. What better way to do that than a clothing swap?” Nicolas Stulberg, President of the Penticton Neighbourhood Association said in a press release.

Open to all members of the community, attendees are encouraged to bring any clean, undamaged clothing that someone else might enjoy and pick out some new-to-you garments that still have a lot of life in them.

The association said this is a great opportunity because you can refresh your wardrobe for free and it allows for a more environmentally conscientious way of consuming fashion.

“We’re excited to see the community come together for this event and hope to make it an annual occurrence. We encourage everyone to bring their friends and family members to participate in this fun and sustainability-oriented event,” Nicolas Stulberg, President of the Penticton Neighbourhood Association added.

Attendees can arrange to drop off their garments ahead of the clothing swap by emailing [email protected] or can bring them on the day of the event.

For more information about the Penticton Neighbourhood Association and the event, you can find them on Facebook and Instagram. A website is being developed and ourneighbouhood.ca will be its home in the near future.