Traffic disruption planned on Penticton's Power Street

Penticton motorists should be aware that traffic will be restricted on Power Street this week.

Between the Wade Avenue roundabout and Westminster Avenue, traffic will be impaired on Wednesday, May 24 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. for work on the crosswalk.

"Access for local traffic, users of the Community Centre/Penticton Trade and Convention Centre and for Queen’s Park Elementary drop-off and pick-up will be available through the parking lot, but there will be no thru-traffic on Power Street," reads a press release from the City of Penticton issued Tuesday.

Drivers are asked to reduce their speed and expect to experience some delays. Flaggers will be on site to direct traffic.