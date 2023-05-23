212964
Penticton  

Public washrooms at Riverside Park in Penticton replace old models

Public toilets replaced

New accessible washrooms have arrived in Riverside Park, meaning old washroom facilities will be removed.

Preliminary work will begin Wednesday and continue until Friday, with the actual demolition slated to begin on May 29. It will take up to three days to complete and the path in the immediate area will be closed during the process.

Amusement park LocoLanding had previously offered to take over the old, now-doomed washrooms.

"After further review that plan will not be moving forward and the building will be taken down," reads an update from city staff Tuesday.

