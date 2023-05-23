Penticton Eagles celebrate another successful year donation over $40K

Photo: Fraternal Order of Eagles Penticton

The Fraternal Order of the Eagles' Penticton chapter handed out a generous amount of donations to local charities in need this past year, totalling over $40,000.

Some notable donations included $2000 to the South Okanagan Children’s Charity, $7826 to the Penticton Speedway Foundation, $500 to the Penticton Robotics Club and $1000 to the Starfish Pack Program.

Other donations were made throughout the year by the group.

Everything raised by the FOE goes directly to grants which help all kinds of worthwhile charities, memorial foundations and the Golden Eagle Fund.

While larger events help bring in funds, the weekly specials are a fun way to help give back.

“Fridays we have a $10.50 dine-in or take-out dinner from 5-7 p.m., Saturdays we have burgers that start at $4.00 from 12-4 p.m., the first Sunday of every month, there is breakfast with an assorted breakfast menu items also from $3.50 from 8-11 a.m., and Sunday night we have meat draws with a 4 p.m. start, every week,” the Eagles shared.

Penticton will be hosting the BC Fraternal Order of Eagles Convention on June 7 to June 10, where they will be recognizing the hard work their Aeries and Auxiliaries have done for raising money locally and provincially.

Delegates from across the province and neighbours south like Washington, Oregon and special representatives from Grand will also be in attendance.

The “Eagles” are a non-profit organization, with nearly 800,000 members in the USA and Canada. Based on “People Helping People”, with more than 1500 local branches they work around the clock to raise funds for local charities.