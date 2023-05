Photo: BCWS

One of the multiple fires sparked over the weekend by the thunderstorms rolling over the Okanagan Valley is now under control.

On Sunday evening, a new spot fire was reported west of Penticton near Shingle Creek.

According to BC Wildfire Service, the initial response team included four crew members and one response officer.

The initial attack crew remains on scene checking over hot spots.

The fire is believed to be lightning-caused.