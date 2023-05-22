Culinary night to remember upcoming on Naramata Bench, featuring top local talent

Photo: Hillside Winery

Forget the block: The New Kids on the Bench Hillside Bistro collaboration culinary dinner is a one-night only event as chefs of the Naramata Bench come together to cook a legendary meal paired with some of the best wines in the South Okanagan on Monday, Jun. 12 at 6 p.m.

“There has been a lot of change in the kitchens of Naramata recently,” said Hillside Winery and Bistro executive chef Evan Robertson. “I thought now is the perfect time to showcase all of the talent the Bench has to offer and bring us chefs together as a community.”

So what better way than to bring some of the South Okanagan’s best talent together for a night of doing what they love best? Cooking.

Chefs from Hillside Winery’s Bistro, The Restaurant at Poplar Grove, Serendipity Winery’s Bistro and The Restaurant at the Naramata Inn have created their own course for the night that will pair with a wine.

“I created a group chat with the chefs and left it as a first come first choice for dish selection,” explained Robertson, noting his kitchen is “excited to welcome the other chefs into the Hillside kitchen and help with any last minute prepping, cooking or plating and of course: to learn from some very talented individuals!”

Robertson said he believes the Naramata Bench holds five of the top 10 best chefs in all of British Columbia, and hopes to one day see the South Okanagan as a “culinary destination drawing the attention of young chefs.”

Expect a lot of fresh, local ingredients, which Stacy Johnston, the executive chef at The Restaurant at Poplar Grove Winery (who will be joined by chef de cuisine Minette Lotz), said is one of the things “valued here on the Bench” by local chefs.

“Freshness, amazing produce and putting our buying power into our own economy,” she said. “(While) supporting the people who are making our jobs easy! This appreciation for what grows around us makes the bench cuisine, in my mind, fresh, exciting and delicious.”

The collaboration event, she added, not only solidifies the belief held by chefs in the surrounding area of “collaboration over competition.”

“We all benefit from one another, and it really helps that the other ‘New Kids’ are kind, humble and really cool,” she said, noting that when the chefs do gather, it’s also a great opportunity to learn something new, be inspired and “on a personal note: it’s always great to catch up, exchange notes and chat about the challenges we all face. Two heads are always better than one!”

It’s a sentiment chef Jacob Deacon-Evans of the Naramata Inn shares, saying an event like this “is incredibly important for both guests and chefs alike, as it provides an opportunity to connect with others who share our passion.”

“Through this event, we can unite around our collective desire to see the Okanagan blossom (and) we all like cooking. This is not just what we do for a profession, this is what we do for fun. And being around great cooks is fun. We always hope these are as much a pleasure for the guests as it is for us,” he said.

“I think I can say we all subscribe to the belief of ‘the more, the merrier.’ The more interesting restaurants, wineries, producers of all sorts, the more exciting this place is.”

Deacon-Evans said spring in the Okanagan provides a “bounty of morels, lilies and all the fun wild herbs and shoots,” while in the summer, “nothing beats the Okanagan peach.”

So be sure to expect some exciting, fresh and delicious dishes paired with excellent wine, with tickets priced at $175 and include wine pairings, and are now on sale for the exciting night.

To purchase tickets and secure a seat, call 250-487-1350.