South Okanagan wedding businesses ramping up for busy season

Wedding season has arrived in the South Okanagan, and there are plenty of local businesses ready to help make that special day perfect.

Some of the South Okanagan’s best local vendors are already gearing up for a busy season, with approximately 25 weddings booked for the summer alone for catering company Cocktails and Canapes.

“July seems to be prime time in the Okanagan to get married,” said Gabriella Davis, the director of sales and operations for the Vancouver and Okanagan locations, adding that the company has “more [weddings] in the fall” to prepare for.

“So far it is going to be a beautiful year celebrating so many couples’ big days. We are honoured to get to be a part of so many of them.”

Launching in 2013 and based out of Vancouver, Cocktails and Canapes has since opened a second location in the heart of Penticton, partnering “with local farmers and suppliers to offer a unique dining experience” with “farm-to-table feels of the Okanagan.”

“Our menu is really focused on seasonal ingredients!” explained Davis. “We [have] example menus out all year long but always send updates to our clients as their days near showcasing fresh local produce from our Okanagan Farmers. As you know, canapés our kind of our thing… no event goes without it!”

And the menus are every-changing.

“We aim to break your typical caterer expectations and are constantly updating our menus and offering,” said Davis. “We love to work directly with the clients to bring their biggest dreams to life. The fun thing about food, it can be so many things. Our talented team is always creating new items to showcase to our clients.”

One popular option offered by Cocktails and Canapes, said Davis, are the interactive food stations.

“This option allows elevated and fun options for … guests that allow a more social celebration instead of being stuck to a seated two hour dinner,” she said.

And while it’s always an honour to be a part of a couple’s big day, Davis said one of the best parts of wedding season is working with the event planners.

“They are the ones we mainly work with from start to finish and bring our clients day to life and the planning teams we work with throughout the valley are so talented,” she said.

For more information on what Cocktails and Canapes has to offer, visit cocktailsandcanapes.ca

And based out of the Days Inn Penticton and Conference Centre is Foodielicious, a catering company offering a unique selection of delicious food items from candied brie and sculpted cheese towers to pulled pork and “delightful things on toast.”

With over 20 years of experience in the catering industry, 12 of which were specializing in weddings in Metro Vancouver, Burnaby’s Best Caterer for 12 years in a row has now settled in Penticton and is ready to bring the life to a party through food.

For more information, visit foodielicious.ca

Beautiful food needs an equally beautiful tablescape, with local event company Amuzing Fun Rentals offering a variety of unique, gorgeous and fun rentable items.

Much like Cocktails and Canapes, the summer is shaping up to be a busy one for Amuzing Fun Rentals, which launched only one month ago.

“Wedding season is in full swing and has started early compared to other years,” said co-founder Ana Magnusson. “Everyone is excited to have large events again to share their special day with family and friends.”

With over 21 bookings, four of which are weddings, Magnusson said June is booked solid, with July and August booking up fast.

“What is unique about us is the fact we carry a vast variety of different types of rentals, from photo booths to large movie screens to yard games and even foam parties,” she said. “We want to be your one-stop-shop for all your fun/entertainment needs with items that appeal to every age group.”

And it’s the photo booth that’s proving to be the in-demand item, which is understandable, considering the “way people’s faces light up when they receive their picture or video from our 360 Photo Booth!” explained Magnusson.

And although new to the wedding scene, Magnusson said being a part of a couple’s special day is “extra special.”

“Every event is special, but to be invited to a wedding is extra special for us!” she said.

To have Amuzing Fun Rentals be a part of your special day, visit amuzingfunrentals.ca for more information.

And you can plan it, rent it and do it with Paradox Events, a South Okanagan company offering planning, floral and rental services - it really is a one-stop shop for all things events!

With over 15 years experience in the industry, Paradox Events knows a thing or two about making a wedding that much more special.

For more information, visit paradoxevents.ca

Need a place to host your wedding? Consider Linden Gardens in Kaleden, the best wedding venue in the South Okanagan according to Okanagan Life Magazine.

With a picturesque nine acres and green space, Linden Gardens can host both indoor and outdoor weddings.

For more information, visit lindengardens.ca

