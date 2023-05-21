DriveBC reports landslide Olalla and Keremeos

Photo: Kesa Matson Highway 3A closed due to landslide

UPDATE: 3 p.m.

An Olalla resident is stuck on the highway just minutes away from home.

Kesa Matson shared on Facebook just after 2 p.m. that Highway 3A has been shut down due to an active slide.

"Minutes from home and they won't let us into Olalla. There is an active rockslide. They've told us we have to go through Osoyoos. Not sure if we will g

et past Yellow Lake as there are also rocks coming down there, as well as just past Carter's," Matson said.

ORIGINAL: 2:40 p.m.

Another landslide has been reported by DriveBC.

Just after 2:30 p.m. DriveBC shared that Highway 3A is closed in both directions due to a landslide between Main Street and Stagecoach Road for 6.0 km (12 to 6 km east of Keremeos).

A geo-technical assessment in progress.

A detour is available via Highway 97 to Osoyoos then north on Highway 3.

A rock slide has closed a road south of Okanagan Falls overnight.

Just after midnight, DriveBC reported the rock slide had fallen across Green Lake Road just south of the small South Okanagan community.

The slide is just south of the Okanagan Falls Provincial Park.

There's no indication at this time how long the closure is expected to last.

These slides come just a few days after a landslide covered Highway 97 near Summerland. The highway is now opened to single-lane, alternating traffic.