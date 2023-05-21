Rock slide closed Green Lake Road near Okanagan Falls overnight

Photo: DriveBC

A rock slide has closed a road south of Okanagan Falls overnight.

Just after midnight, DriveBC reported the rock slide had fell across Green Lake Road just south of the small South Okanagan community.

The slide is just south of the sx???x??nitk? (Okanagan Falls) Provincial Park.

There's no indication at this time how long the closure is expected to last.

The slide comes just a few days after a landslide covered Highway 97 near Summerland. The highway is now opened to single-lane, alternating traffic.