Walmart denies alleged discriminatory name calling and item search claimed in lawsuit at Penticton store

Photo: The Canadian Press

An alleged upsetting incident at a Penticton Walmart that was filed in a lawsuit last month by a local man has been rebutted by the corporation.

Basil Wanit alleged in the suit filed in April that during the last week of May 2021, he came into the Walmart located at 275 Green Avenue West to shop for a few camping items, including a cooler. He claimed he was embarrassed and called racist and discriminatory names at their store.

Wanit claimed that he still feels deeply injured even after nearly two years after the incident and a doctor has told him he is suffering from PTSD.

He claimed he has also filed a complaint concerning this matter to the British Columbia Human Rights Tribunal in April 2022.

Wanit submitted that he was seeking general, aggravated and punitive/exemplary damages and other reliefs, for a total sum of over $18,114.86.

On Friday, Walmart submitted their reply to the claim, denying "each and every allegation."

Walmart wrote in their response that in the spring of 2021, Wanit did attend a Walmart retail store located at 275 Green Avenue.

"He purchased some items, including a cooler, at self-checkout kiosk. In accordance with Walmart’s loss-prevention protocols, a Walmart employee approached the [Wanit] after he had scanned the cooler and asked to look inside. [Wanit] opened the cooler and showed the interior to the employee, who visually confirmed it was empty. Thereafter [Wanit] completed his purchases and left the store," their claim reads.

"Walmart and its officers, agents, employees, or servants acted with reasonable care, skill, and attention and in accordance with all applicable standards of care."

The claim further denies that Walmart or any of its officers, agents, employees, or servants acted in a discriminatory manner, either as alleged or at all, or had detained Wanit in any matter.

They add that they consent to the granting of none of the relief sought in the lawsuit.

None of the allegations contained in the lawsuit have yet been proven in court.