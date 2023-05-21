Penticton pet store hosting charity petting zoo to help raise money for Interior Wildlife Rehabilitation Society

Photo: Total Pet Bugs, a 5 month old female Lop Bunny, was adopted from Total Pet just recently

Penticton's Total Pet is hosting a charity petting zoo to try to raise $10,000 to donate to an Okanagan-based wildlife rehabilitation centre.

Lilah and Eva Policicchio with Total Pet shared that the month of June is PAW month with Pet Valu, with each store picking a rescue of their choosing and then hosting a series of events for the duration of the month to raise funds and donate all of the proceeds to that charity.

"For our charity, we chose the Interior Wildlife Rehabilitation Society which rescues wildlife in Summerland," they said.

Our goal for the month is to raise $10,000 to donate to the rescue in hopes to help them save many more animals.

On May 27, the store will be hosting a petting zoo from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There is a $10 entry fee that will all be donated.

"Animal lovers will get a chance to meet and interact with some pretty awesome animals. This will be the largest event Total Pet has ever put on but we are determined and hopeful it will be a successful event," they added.

"We have gathered animal parent volunteers who will be bringing animals to attend at the petting zoo and we will also be having a BBQ with generous donations from Safeway."

Some of the animals in the petting zoo include goats, a miniature donkey, an alpaca, a calf, miniature horses, rabbits, a pig, parrots, ferrets, and various reptiles.

"We want to do this event because we both have many animals of our own and definitely know how expensive they are. Interior Wildlife is almost one of the only rescues in the Okanagan that takes a variety of wildlife," they added.

"We have many animals in the Okanagan that need saving and that means money so we are hoping with this donation they will be able to save many more animals and give them the chance they deserve."

"The two of us have put months of work, and volunteer time into organizing this, and are hoping for a huge turnout."

Head to Total Pet on May 27 at 402 Industrial Ave East.