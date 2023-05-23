Grade 5 students learn from RDOS directors for Local Government Awareness Week

Photo: RDOS Grade 5 students from Similkameen Elementary Secondary School join the Board meeting on May 18, 2023.

To celebrate Local Government Awareness Week (LGAW), the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen collaborated with the Similkameen Elementary Secondary School to offer a unique perspective on local government this past week.

Students spent time from May 15 to 19 with RDOS directors and communications staff to learn more about how the municipal government works, along with various programs and services provided by the Regional District.

On Monday, the RDOS visited grade five students at the school, including Cawston Director George Bush, Princeton Mayor and RDOS Vice-chair Spencer Coyneand Keremeos Mayor Jason Wiebe. The group addressed questions and shared their experiences as elected officials on the RDOS Board.

"Local Government Awareness Week provides a wonderful opportunity to shed light on the services and programs the Regional District offers in our communities," Wiebe said in the news release.

"Engaging with students and discussing my roles as a mayor and a member of the RDOS Board of Directors was an enjoyable experience."

Then, on Thursday, the students participated in the RDOS Board meeting through a Webex session, delving deeper into the workings of local government. Directors responded to the students' inquiries, offering further insights into their responsibilities and duties.