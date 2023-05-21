Princeton Regional Airport airport receives funding from BC Air Access Program for a lighting project

Photo: Town of Princeton

The Princeton Regional Airport is receiving almost $1 million from the BC Air Access Program (BCAAP), as a part of the province's work upgrading regional airports.

The province announced the new funding on Friday, aiming to help support economic development, improve aviation services and safety, and enhance access to B.C.’s rural and remote communities.

“The BC Air Access Program helps communities, especially smaller ones, with important improvements to their aviation facilities,” Rob Fleming, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure said in the press release. “This investment will help move people and goods, improve safety and benefit front-line services, like air ambulance and wildfire fighting, as well as making for more secure access to remote and Indigenous communities.”

Overall $19.8 million was invested in the latest round of BCAAP projects, which will support 40 projects at 29 air facilities.

Boundary-Similkameen MLA Roly Russell said funding for Princeton Regional Airport will help ensure a better experience for the people and businesses who rely on the airport.

“Airports in rural places are often underestimated in terms of the significant role they play in supporting local businesses,” he added. “This project supports airports to make changes they know will most benefit their communities,”

With its introduction in 2015, the BCAAP grant program has dedicated a total of $66.8 million towards infrastructure initiatives across 71 air facilities.

British Columbia boasts over 300 public airports, heliports, and water aerodromes, serving as crucial connectors of communities, bolstering the economy, and ensuring public safety.

“Improving air services in rural and remote communities across B.C. helps serve everyone’s needs and improves our connections with the rest of the province and country,” Russell said. “Aviation provides vital links to smaller communities, and this support will provide these airports and communities with better services, improved emergency-response capacity and more opportunities to grow their local economies.”

Air facility operators include local governments, non-profit operating societies and contracted operators applying on their behalf.