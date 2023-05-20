Expedition Canada Competitors coming to compete through Penticton this week.

Photo: Expedition Canada/Nathan Karsgard

Athletes from around the world will return to compete in an expedition race across Penticton and area this upcoming week.

From May 23-29, participants will be trekking, trail running, mountain biking, canoeing, pack rafting, orienteering, and rappelling for five to seven days.

The adventure race is built up of multiple different aged and gendered teams of 4 (and one team of 2), who navigate their way, unsupported through an 580km course.

For an additional challenge, the court is only revealed to them hours before they start.

"All we can say at this point is that the race host city is in Penticton. Teams will be given the course on the way to the start line. The course will be released the morning of the race," the media release from Expedition Canada reads.

"We are expecting the fastest teams to finish in five days with all teams having a maximum of seven days to complete the race. "

Teams are coming from Japan, Poland, France, USA, and all over Canada.

Expedition Canada is a qualifying race for the Adventure Racing World Series.

"There will be no mandatory stops and no optional controls but there may be a dark zone in the race where they can't enter during the night."

Each team is given a tracking device for friends, family and spectators to be able to follow their progress live online.?

The first-place team wins a spot at the Adventure Racing World Championships in South Africa.

Expedition Canada is been organized and coordinated by Hoodoo Adventures. For more information, head to the website here.

Contributed Expedition Canada