High-end sports vehicles racing at Oliver's Area 27 track to help fundraise for OSNS Child Development Centre

Photo: OSNS Charlie Moore (center) and Charlie Brownlee (right) of the OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre with Area 27 member Adrian Neill Hrivik (left) and Mark Melissen, Chair of the OSNS Legacy Foundation Board and President of Wildstone Construction.

The second ‘Cars for a Cause’ event at Area 27 in Oliver will be kicking off this summer, offering people the chance to whip around the track as a co-pilot for a good cause.

An array of high-end sports vehicles will be racing to help raise money for the OSNS Child Development Centre, as Area 27 teams up with the OSNS Legacy Foundation to bring back the sold-out Cars for a Cause event.

The inaugural event took place in 2019 and raised over $100,000.

The public will be allowed access to the world-class motorsport venue and experience high-performance driving at the exclusive track designed by F1 legend Jacques Villeneuve.

Area 27 said in their news release that the real highlight of the day is the chance to co-pilot rides on the track.

"For those who have dreamed of hitting Area 27 at high speeds, this is your chance."

Area 27 members are generously donating their time and luxury cars to provide a co-pilot experience to those seeking a thrill. Track spots are ticketed with all proceeds going to the Legacy Foundation.

Tickets include time to meet the certified driver and admire the sports car purchasers have chosen to ride in, before taking to the track for some adrenaline-pumping ride-along laps.

Guests who are looking at getting behind a wheel can pop over to Kartplex go-carting track to race.

Lunch will also be available at the track's in-house restaurant with food served up by Crave Creative Kitchen. Attendees will also get to hear from the OSNS Legacy Foundation to learn more about how this event will impact children with developmental delays in the South Okanagan Similkameen.

The day will also have several cars that will be on display in the Show’n’Shine area.

The event for the OSNS Legacy Foundation gets underway on July 20 at 11 a.m. when the first passengers load up for take-off.

"The aim of the day – to raise money so the OSNS Child Development Centre can continue being there for the kids and families who need it most...Every ticket purchased supports children right here in our community."

Registration details will be announced later this month on Area 27 and OSNS Legacy Foundation Instagram and Facebook accounts. Follow @area27okanagan and @osnslegacyfoundation to stay updated.