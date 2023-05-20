Muscle cars and hot rods pack Summerland's Memorial Park for the Apple Valley Cruisers Spring Fling

After a rainy morning, the sun came out to shine down on the Apple Valley Cruisers Spring Fling Car Show this Saturday.

Classic cars from 1912 all the way up to 2020 models were spread out across Summerland's Memorial Park.

President Jacques Lefebvre said over six months of work went into setting up their second annual spring event, which usually sees around 250 to 300 cars come out for the day.

"We're at about 160 right now because of the rain and the thunderstorms we had this morning. But I'm hoping that the people are going to wake up, look out the window now and see the nice weather and come over," he added.

All the money raised during the event is put toward local charities.

"We do a 50/50 in the morning and a 50/50 in the afternoon. It goes to the breakfast clubs of the two schools we have in Summerland and the rest of the money we share between all the charities in the area," Lefebvre said.

"We give back to the community all the time. In the fall show, we do the same thing all over again and all that money also goes. So last year, we gave away to charities close to $10,000."

The scouts are also at the event raising money for themselves by cooking up hamburgers.

The event is free to attend for the public with live music at the bandshell and Lefebvre invites people down to enjoy the wide collection of cars on display.

"Talk to the owners and see how long it took them to build the car and all that kind of stuff and how much money they have involved in the car."

The event runs until 3 p.m.

The Apple Valley Cruisers will be back in September for their Endless Summer Show & Shine event. For more information, head to their website here.