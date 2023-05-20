RDOS begins work on Naramata Wharf Park expansion

Photo: RDOS

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen will be starting work on the expansion of the Wharf Park in Naramata, to upgrade and connect local parkland.

The project is located along 1st Street, between Anna Avenue and 3rd Street.

The RDOS said local traffic will be impacted during construction and residents can follow alternate route signage along 4th Street. Traffic control will be utilized as required.

From spring through early summer, 2023, the first phase of the project will be completed, consisting of demolition of portions of 1st and 3rd Streets. 3rd Street will be realigned to meet B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure standards while the affected portion of 1st Street will be closed permanently.

This phase of the project will require the relocation of both overhead and subsurface utilities.

Construction is scheduled to begin in late May and is expected to conclude in July 2023 for this phase.

The second phase of this project is scheduled for fall 2023 and will include earthworks, turf, landscaping, fencing, and irrigation system work.

The Wharf Park, established at the site of an old Canadian Pacific Railway train dock, is one of three public beachfront parks in the community.

According to the RDOS, in 2016 they acquired the adjacent properties in order to expand Wharf Park. These properties include the site of an old packinghouse building on the north side of 1st Street and the site of the former Country Squire restaurant on the south side of 1st Street.

The project will bring together and upgrade these parcels of RDOS parkland.

For further information, please visit the RDOS site here or contact Rudi Weckel, RDOS Project Coordinator at 250-490-4102.