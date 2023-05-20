Bistro opens at Summerland winery with 1920's theme, featuring costumes and lawn games

Photo: Casey Richardson Bootlegger Bistro at Backdoor Winery officially opened on Friday

It's not the prohibition era, but a newly-opened bistro in Summerland wants to live the theme of the 1920s.

Bootlegger Bistro had its soft opening on Friday at Back Door Winery, serving Roma pizza slices, Italian paninis, charcuterie boxes, Granny's Cafe & Bakery pies and other snacks.

The bistro is operated by Mike Boersma and Adrienne Betts, who also operate Granny’s Cafe & Bakery. The pair joined up with the current winery managers after forming a partnership the year before with carrying each other's products.

"Then with the new owner, we got chatting about trying to set something up a bit more permanent here for food offerings. That agreement happened back in October, and so between now and then it's kind of all came together," Boersma said.

Now the winery will also be able to serve wine by the glass.

The prohibition theme of the bistro was already existent in the winery and Boersma said he's excited to add to it.

"In the corner, we have a photo booth so you can dress up in the Gatsby-era, like a flapper girl or a bootlegger."

The business is also hoping this will entice visitors to stay longer, enjoy their time at the winery and grab a snack.

"We're utilizing Granny's as well to do all of our baking so that's our tarts, and we use our homemade ciabatta from there," Boersma added.

"This is different sandwiches than I'm doing [at Granny's]. These ones are more Italian-themed. Same with the pizzas as well. So that's where it's nice that there isn't that kind of overlap between the two businesses being so close by to each other."

For those not looking for an alcoholic beverage, the bistro has an espresso bar set up, along with homemade fruit lemonade and iced tea to grab while you play bocce ball on the winery lawn.

"What we're about is just a casual fun, relaxed atmosphere," Boersma said. "Have a few drinks, get dressed up, do some photos and be silly."

The winery and bistro are now open seven days a week from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. with plans to extend the hours when summer begins.