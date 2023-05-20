Okanagan Falls family-run grocery happy to see town growing after a year open

Photo: Belich's AG Foods Okanagan Falls Facebook/Lionel Trudel Photography

Okanagan Falls' only full-service grocery store has been overwhelmed by the amount of support they've seen from the community in its first year open.

The family-owned business Belich's AG Foods moved into the old IGA building last May.

Kyle Belich and his dad Mike brought their long history in the grocery store trade to the town and were looking forward to bringing back a necessary service to the area.

The little unincorporated town has seen its challenges for grocery stores, first with the IGA closing in 2019 and then Okanagan Falls' independent grocery Little Falls Foods closing down after facing hard times while pivoting their business.

But it seems the father-son duo has had success giving it a go.

"It's been so great actually. The community has been incredible and was so supportive. I've never had this much support in all my years of doing this," Kyle said.

"In Vancouver, it was always just sort of a matter of time before the inevitable happened and our lease would be up or with all the competition in the city, it's getting harder and harder for small businesses such as us to compete with the big box stores."

Throughout the year, Kyle said he feels as though he's been able to see the town come into a "brighter spot," with more business moving into the square the grocery store was in, business increasing overall in the area and the OK Falls Hotel reopening.

"There's been a lot of bright spots lately. So we seem to be sort of the spark that sort of kicked everything off though and helped bring it all."

The one major challenge the store has faced is getting enough staff.

"[It's been] terrible. I've actually had to work a bit harder because of it," Kyle added with a laugh. They're still accepting applications in-store or through email at [email protected]

"We're not the exception to it... Everywhere is facing those challenges right now. So hopefully, it gets better."

The store celebrated its one-year anniversary on Friday by raffling off prizes, handing out treats from the OK Falls Community Association, along with hot dogs and slushies and running store specials.

Kyle said he's happy to continue to service the town and is excited to have a place to grow.

"Both my dad and I are both humbled and we can't thank the community enough for all their support."