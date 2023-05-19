BC Housing asking for feedback on major Skaha motel redevelopment plans

Photo: BC Housing

BC Housing has unveiled its draft plan for a major overhaul of housing on Skaha Lake Road, and wants to hear from tenants, neighbours, and members of the community.

The Provincial Rental Housing Corporation (PRHC) started purchasing motels on Skaha Lake Road in May 2021, with the eventual aim of combining them and a nearby apartment complex into homes for people with low incomes.

The Meadowlark Motel, Sun Valley Motel and Mayfair Motel, all in the 2000 block of Skaha Lake Road, were bought for $7.9 million.

Now that they are the owners of the motel sites located at 2730, 2784, 2824, and 2872 Skaha Lake Road and 179 Green Avenue West, BC Housing is moving forward with redeveloping these properties, currently known as Skaha Sunrise Apartments, and the Meadowlark, Sun Valley and Mayfair motels.

In their plans, BC Housing said they will provide a "variety of housing options focused on affordable rentals for singles, families, seniors, and persons with disabilities living and working in the community."

"This redevelopment will play an important role in increasing the number of affordable housing units which are desperately needed in Penticton. More than 550 affordable units are being proposed in this redevelopment with the plan to have phase 1 available to renters by 2028," they added.

There are currently two draft concept plans for community feedback.

BC Housing said that no final decisions have been made regarding the design; however, two draft concept plans have been developed by the project team and are informed by community feedback.

"The draft plans are guided by a vision framework, best practices in placemaking, integrated planning and affordable housing and community feedback received in the phase 1 (2022) engagement process."

Option 1 features a balance between density, open space and outdoor amenities. This option will be built in three development phases and will include:

Five structures,

581 residential units, including 116 accessible units (20 per cent), and

523 parking stalls.

This option will have private and semi-private green space, community space at the ground level and green roofs.

Photo: BC Housing Artist rendering of option1

Option 2 will take advantage of the full site development and will include:

Four structures,

612 residential units, including 122 accessible units (20%), and

551 parking stalls.

This option will provide private green roof amenity spaces and a much more enhanced green boulevard on Skaha Lake Road.

Photo: BC Housing Artist rendering of option 2

BC Housing is providing opportunities to provide feedback to identify the preferred concept plan, what works well and to identify opportunities for improvement. Options to participate in the community engagement process and share your feedback include:

Share your perspective by taking an online survey here.

Participate in a one-on-one interview.

Attend an online May 23, 2023 public information session

Sign up to participate May 25, 2023 in a virtual community workshop

Participate May 24, 2023 in a virtual focus group.

Register and attend an In-Person event: In-person Focus Group - May 30, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. - Main Boardroom, Penticton Seniors Centre, 2965 South Main Street In-person Focus Group - May 31, 3 p.m. - 5 p.m. - The Lounge, Penticton Seniors Centre, 2965 South Main Street In-person Workshop - May 31, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. - The Lounge, Penticton Seniors Centre, 2965 South Main Street

Visit the BC Housing Let’s Talk project page for timely information and updates.

Share your insights and feedback with BC Housing staff at [email protected]

For more information on the plans, visit www.letstalkhousingbc.ca