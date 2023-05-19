Summerland rockslide will cause delays this long weekend and beyond

Photo: Kyle Martens

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure warns travellers in the South Okanagan that Highway 97 near Summerland will be open to single-lane alternating traffic "until further notice," following geotechnical review that recommends construction of a retaining wall.

On Monday, May 15, a silt and clay bluff beside Highway 97 released, and material covered all four lanes of the highway. The landslide size was approximately 120 metres long, with a 40-metre section that covered the highway.



The road was initially re-opened early Tuesday morning, after a debris cleanup. But closures have persisted ever since, as more material was released from the slide.



"There is a significant amount of unstable material remaining on the slope above the highway which would be enough to reach the travel lanes if it were to release," reads an email from MoTI in response to Castanet Friday.



"The geotechnical assessments have recommended construction of a lock-block retaining wall to increase the debris-catchment area and increase safety prior to re-opening all lanes. The wall is currently being designed and construction is anticipated to begin on Tuesday."



The ministry continues to monitor the slope and the highway will be closed if further movement is detected before the retaining wall can be installed.



While engineers have deemed the highway safe for travel, single-lane alternating traffic through the holiday weekend and into next week will be the norm.

"At this time, the ministry does not have a timeline for when all lanes will be restored."



The specific location, near the junction of Lakeshore Drive, does not have a lengthy history of slides.



Drivers should expect delays and watch for traffic control.