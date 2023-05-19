Downtown Penticton market opening this weekend with fanfare

Photo: DPBIA file photo

The Downtown Penticton Business Improvement Association Community Market is returning this weekend with a grand opening for the season, and will run every Saturday until Sept. 9.

The market operates in the 200 block of Main Street, featuring local vendors selling everything from handmade crafts, clothing and jewellery, to unique specialty items. The Farmers' Market operates in the adjacent 100 block.

Outside of shopping, there will also be live music from local artists, weekly contests and food trucks.

May 20 is opening day, and to make it extra special, Feet First, a local Okanagan band performing classic rock hits will take the market stage on the corner of Main and Front Street from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

"We are thrilled to bring together the community for this exciting event," said Brett Turner, DPBIA executive director.

"This market is a celebration of the amazing creativity, talent, and diversity that exists within our local community. We hope everyone will come out and join us for a day of fun and celebration."

The market runs every Saturday from 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at 200 Main Street, Front Street and Backstreet Boulevard.

For more information, click here.