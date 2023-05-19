City of Penticton planning 'Vees Day' Monday to celebrate back-to-back championships

Photo: Penticton Vees Vees welcomed home as heroes in Penticton Thursday, May 18.

The City of Penticton will be declaring Monday, May 22 "Vees Day," a day of celebration for the back-to-back BCHL Fred Page Cup champions.

The "Party on the Plaza" will run from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the South Okanagan Events Centre plaza, featuring a free hotdog BBQ courtesy of IGA Penticton, or as another option, the Queen City Eats food truck.

Games and activities for kids will also be set up.

"Make sure to be there at 4:30 pm for the Vees red carpet arrival, which features the players being driven in by classic cars, sponsored by Big Wave Home Renovations," reads a press release from the Vees.

The Blue Zone team store will be open, and fans can purchase game-worn jerseys from the 2022-23 season.

The Vees arrived home Thursday to a throng of fans celebrating their championship win agains the Alberni Valley Bulldogs Wednesday night. They swept the best-of-seven BCHL final.