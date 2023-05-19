RCMP aware of man alleged to be taking pictures of Penticton toddlers

Photo: Castanet file photo

Police in Penticton are aware of a man who has been allegedly approaching parents in town and asking to take pictures of their young children.

Multiple social media posts popped up recently in the Penticton area alleging that a middle-aged man asked to take photos of toddlers at local beaches and businesses, and sometimes became aggressive when caregivers refused.

Castanet shared screenshots of multiple social media posts with RCMP. The photos associated with the social media posts depicted a middle-aged, grey-haired Caucasian male.

Cst. James Grandy confirmed to Castanet that one incident described in the posts, which took place on Okanagan Beach and involved a three-year-old girl, had been reported to police.

"The man in question has been identified and spoken with. While the interaction is unusual, no criminal offence took place," Grandy said via email.

"The RCMP is monitoring and continuing their investigation. The detachment encourages anyone else who may have had a similar interaction to contact them."

Grandy did not confirm the name of the alleged person involved.

The Penticton RCMP detachment can be reached at 250-492-4300.