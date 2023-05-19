Fundraiser started to help lay Similkameen Valley family member to rest 'taken far too soon'

Photo: GoFundMe

A GoFundMe has been started to help the family of a young man who passed away in a vehicle rollover near Keremeos lay him to rest.

Highway 3 was closed eastbound on Monday due to a crash into the river. Police later confirmed the accident was fatal, with two people passing away.

On May 15, emergency crews responded around 9:30 a.m. to reports of a vehicle upside down in the water, one kilometre east of the 4000 block of Highway 3.

RCMP Cpl. James Grandy reports in a news release that it appeared the vehicle had left the highway, hit a tree, went down the embankment and landed submerged.

Courtney Badari confirmed that her brother, Cory Badari, had passed away in the accident.

"He was an amazing young man with a very contagious smile. His laughter would light up the room," Courtney added, her voice thick with emotion as she described her little brother.

"He was really loved and he will be missed dearly."

Cory was living in Hedley at the time.

A close family friend, Meghan Garbett suggested and started the GoFundMe to help the family, which can be found online here.

"Money is really tight and [everything] is really expensive. I have to probably sell some stuff off, I'm off work right now. I have to pay for a funeral and the cremation and all this and that's just basically what the funds are for. Relief from stress for me and my family and then to bury my baby brother," Courtney said.

Cory is survived by his sister Courtney Badari, his dad Mike Lich, his mom Donna Badari and his grandma.

Garbett wrote in her GoFundMe that Cory was such a "kind soul, could always make you laugh, and had a strong love for his family and friends. He was taken far too soon from all who loved him."

She hopes to help ease some financial stress for the family. As of Thursday night, nearly $1500 had been raised to help the family out of the $5000 goal.