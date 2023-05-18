South Okanagan-Simillkameen RCMP commanders share some hopeful trends in crime, and some areas that still need work

Photo: Contributed

RCMP say crime overall is on a hopeful downward trend in the South Okanagan thanks to keeping a close eye on prolific offenders, although vehicle-related crimes remain an issue.

At Thursday's Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen Board of Directors meeting, detachment commanders from around the region spoke about issues specific to their communities and share crime statistics comparing the first quarter of 2022 to the first quarter of 2023.

An overarching theme was theft of licence plates and catalytic converters from vehicles, which Staff-Sgt. Bob Vatamaniuck, acting in place of Supt. Brian Hunter, attributed to "travelling criminals."

"[They] are just looking for crimes of opportunity and vehicles they can get under real quick and then and then depart the area," Vatamaniuck said.

"There are investigations that are outside this jurisdiction that are taking place that involve the thefts, and I hope next time that we're here, we can say that the numbers are down and that some individuals have been apprehended.”

Another trend has been incidents of fraud, particularly targeting seniors.

But violent crimes in most of the RDOS communities have gone down year-over-year. Vatamaniuck said that has a lot to do with a region-wide focus on holding prolific criminals accountable.

"We've enhanced as some resourcing to those individuals who perpetrate crime as a career. Some of those people are in custody right now, and I can say with confidence that because those guys are in custody, that these numbers are down," Vatamaniuck said.

"It's a matter of staying on top of them if they are released and keeping our thumb on the pulse."

Vatamaniuck briefly outlined issues in Penticton, which he had presented to Penticton city council earlier this week.

Following Vatamaniuck's presentation, detachment commanders from other RDOS communities spoke about their unique statistics.

SUMMERLAND

Photo: RCMP

Summerland saw a six per cent reduction overall in calls for service year-over-year.

Sgt. Dave Preston, detachment commander, noted that while assaults rose by 67 per cent, none of those were by strangers, meaning the incidents all involved individuals known to each other.

The same, for the most part, goes for the increase in “uttering threats.”

"And then in addition, three of them were neighbourhood disputes. And then there was one file in particular that there was a threat made to the officer," Preston said.

He added he has noticed an increase in thefts of front licence plates, and has asked for guidance from the RCMP's provincial governing.

PRINCETON

Photo: RCMP

Princeton saw a 12 per cent reduction in overall calls for service year-over-year for the first quarter, a statistic that made Sgt. Bob Hughes particularly proud on his last day at the helm of the Princeton detachment.

Hughes said the prolific offender program is proving useful in the community, as evidenced in the dramatic reduction in violent crimes.

“They step out of line and we're on them. So that is working,” Hughes said.

Fraud and property theft continue to be an issue in the community.

Hughes will be moving on to a new position in Dawson Creek, with a new detachment commander expected soon that Hughes is confident will be a good fit.

KEREMEOS

Photo: RCMP

Cpl. Chad Parsons spoke about Keremeos' year-over-year calls for service trends, which saw an uptick.

"Overall our violent crime is up 11 per cent. And that's mainly due to the uttering threats, break-and-enter of businesses and residences. So those are main areas of concern that we're working on, we can say with pretty strong confidence that those are prolific offenders," Parsons said.

Vehicle-related thefts, including the region-wide problem of catalytic converter and licence plate theft, were also contributors.

But Criminal Code files overall were down five per cent, which Parsons was pleased to see.

"I'm happy with the numbers. The numbers are good. We'll keep on our prolific offenders and we hope to show a decrease with the break-and-enters for next quarter."

OLIVER

Photo: RCMP

Oliver saw a welcome reduction in crime reports year-over-year, in part thanks to prolific offenders behind bars, although Sgt. Don Wrigglesworth still had some concerns to share.

Wrigglesworth said traffic complaints about speeding are numerous, and that will be a priority for local RCMP moving forward.

Another focus is on repeat offenders in the community, ensuring citizens feel safe. He referenced the case of Steven Gallagher, who was recently found guilty of setting an Oliver pharmacy on fire and is facing further charges related to a shooting on Canada Day in 2022 in Osoyoos.

“There are certain individuals that are unpredictable in our society,” Wrigglesworth said. “This individual not being out doing what he wants sits well with me.”

Wrigglesworth also explained the 275 per cent uptick in business break-and-enter incidents.

"We had the arrest of one of our repeat offenders who was before the courts on a number of outstanding charges for break-and-enters and these were all the break-and-enters we had in this quarter," Wrigglesworth said.

He had previously told the RDOS that Lloyd John "LJ" Baptiste, 43, is suspected of being behind "40 of 45" break-and-enters over just a few months stretching back into 2022.

Baptiste was arrested in early February.

"He was arrested by one of our officers who was out tracking people down on the street, and that's when we really saw a sharp decline in the pattern of the break-and-enters that we had to businesses in this quarter," Wrigglesworth said Thursday.

He urged local businesses to be aware of making sure their own security systems are up to date, active, and operational, as well as assuring property managers are available for police to contact should alarms go off.

"It's almost like the boy that cried wolf ... officers do attend, especially at night, we're going to be attending right away. And they're false alarms, and that's repeating and repeating and repeating."

OSOYOOS

Photo: RCMP

Photo: RCMP

Osoyoos detachment commander Sgt. Jason Bayda said while numbers are mostly low, property crime response remains a priority.

"That is our number one Criminal Code offence," Bayda said.

Violent crime is down year-over-year, but break-and-enters and auto theft incidents, especially in rural areas, are up.

Bayda noted the catalytic converter theft trend that has plagued the whole South Okanagan-Similkameen applies to Osoyoos as well.

RCMP are working on tracking the thieves, but in the meantime, there are ways citizens can protect their property.

"If you can get your metal shop or mechanic to make you a metal plate or something that you can [put] under your vehicle that sits tight to your converter, it just makes it more difficult for those criminals to get under and cut it off. Because we're talking 30 seconds to a minute, they've got those things off," Bayda said.

"If they can't see it or it's protected by a metal plate, they're gonna go on to the next vehicle."

Bayda also echoed concerns about fraud targeting seniors, urging everyone to be wary of over-the-phone attempts to get money by fraudsters claiming to be police, government authorities or even family members.