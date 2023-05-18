PENSAR helps rescue hurt climber in Skaka Bluffs Provincial Park

Photo: Mike Biden

Penticton & District Search And Rescue was called in on Thursday morning for a medical rescue at Skaha Bluffs Provincial Park.

PenSAR said they responded to an air evacuation request from Penticton Fire Rescue.

Four fire crews were on scene at a climbing area treating an injured female climber with serious lower body injuries. PenSAR said air evacuation support was requested due to the extent of the injuries.

PenSAR said they quickly mobilized nine ground and air personnel for the task, after receiving the request at 10:50 a.m.

When the helicopter team arrived in the area, they said they found the subject ready to be loaded on the helicopter.

The injured climber was flown to Penticton Regional Airport where she was transferred to an ambulance to be taken to Penticton Regional Hospital for treatment.

"Great work Penticton Fire Rescue," Randy Brown, PenSAR task manager, said. "Glad we could be of assistance."