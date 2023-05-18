Highway 97 near Summerland closed again at landslide site

Photo: Kyle Martens The Summerland slide on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

Highway 97 is closed in both directions once again near Summerland, reports DriveBC.

The closure is near the intersection with Lakeshore Drive South, adjacent to a landslide that took place Monday.

That stretch of highway has been intermittently closed since the slide occurred.

A geotechnical assessment is reportedly underway.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said Tuesday that drivers should "expect delays and watch for traffic control."

Castanet has reached out to the ministry for an update on the slide cleanup timeline.