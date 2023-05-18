RCMP say investigation into shocking Naramata murder revealed ties to other violent activity

Photo: File photo Kathy Richardson was found murdered in Naramata in 2021.

RCMP say a potential trial for a shocking Naramata murder will leave people "astonished" about the investigation and ties to other alleged violent crimes.

Adrienne Fedrigo, RDOS director for Naramata, took a moment during Thursday's district board meeting to thank RCMP for the investigative work that led to a murder charge against two Lower Mainland gangsters in the 2021 killing of Richardson.

Richardson, 57, was the mother of Wade Cudmore, one of two men charged with the homicide of Kamloops brothers Carlos and Erick Fryer, whose bodies were found in a remote area near Naramata in May 2021.

Richardson was found killed in her Naramata home on June 9, 2021. In February 2023, known gang-affiliated men 23-year-old Ekene Dillichuwu Anigbo and 22-year-old Jalen Falk were charged with murder.

"We lost a very special and valuable member of our community far too soon," Fedrigo said.

"With the information that's come forward, our community can be getting to heal the best that they can ... thank you for all the hard work that everyone did across the province."

Staff Sgt. Bob Vatamaniuck, appearing before the RDOS board to offer a quarterly update on crime in the region, thanked Fedrigo for the recognition and added the investigation had been extensive.

"I think if it goes to trial, you will be astonished as to what what investigative avenues were followed in that matter, and recognizing the community impact it had and also recognizing that it was somewhat related to some other unfortunate events that have happened in Naramata," Vatamaniuck said.

He then immediately urged locals not to get involved in the drug world.

"There is no safe biosphere in the [illicit] drug ecosystem. Whether you're using whether you're dealing, whether you're a large scale dealing there is no safe biosphere in that ecosystem," Vatamaniuck said.

"Please speak to your family members that are starting to perhaps dip their feet into the illicit drug trade, whether they're a user or a kilogram dealer. Please. I really encourage you to have those discussions because there is no safe place ... It really has a community impact. You can see Kathy's loss there really still resonates."

Anigbo and Falk, both with lengthy criminal histories, remain in custody at this time. Cudmore, accused in the Fryer brothers' murders, was recently denied bail ahead of trial.