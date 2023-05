Photo: Chaisson Creative The 2023 Penticton Vees, BCHL champions.

The champions are coming home!

The Penticton Vees are bringing the Fred Page Cup back to the city today, after winning the championship Wednesday night on Vancouver Island against the Alberni Valley Bulldogs.

The team bus is expected to arrive at the South Okanagan Events Centre at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Fans are invited meet the bus to welcome the boys home.