Penticton winery Monster Vineyards closing tasting room after 17 years

Photo: Monster Vineyards

A longtime Penticton winery is closing its tasting room doors after 17 years.

Monster Vineyards, located at 1010 Tupper Avenue, will shutter cease its in-person operations for good this weekend.

"Whether you bought our wine at your local liquor store, visited us in the tasting room or even just followed us on our journey, we want to extend a big thank you for your support," reads a social media post from the vineyard announcing the closure.

They will celebrate their goodbye with a special case sale May 20 and 21, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

There will be food, and special sales on Monster wines.

"It has been an amazing ride and we hope that you can help us make this final goodbye extra special," their post reads.

The case sale will also be available online throughout the May long weekend. Monster Vineyards wine will still be available on their website and at select liquor stores moving forward.