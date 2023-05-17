New art across Penticton as the Public Sculpture Exhibit program returns

Photo: City of Penticton The Gigaspider is a whimsical and colourful pop art installation by artist Ron Simmer that is 100 per cent upcycled from scrap auto parts, a compressor tank, resin ball and used pipe.

Downtown Penticton is about to welcome a fresh collection of sculptures as the City's Public Sculpture Exhibit program makes its return.

To mark the occasion, an opening ceremony will take place at the Penticton Art Gallery on Saturday, May 20, in the Tea Room from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. The event will feature an Artist Talk and Forum.

“The Artist Talk and Forum features this year’s sculpture artists and explores the role of public art in defining and enhancing public spaces,” Kelsey Johnson, the manager of Recreation, Arts & Culture said in a press release. “We’re looking forward to hearing from these talented artists.”

The Public Sculpture Exhibition program was established in 2016 and showcases a year-long outdoor display of original sculptures. This year's artworks will be installed between May 18 and May 19, spanning the Okanagan Lake waterfront, the downtown area, and the Front Street roundabout.

Mayor Julius Bloomfield highlighted the transformative power of art, its ability to inspire creativity and its role in fostering a sense of community

"The Public Sculpture Exhibition program is a key component in making art accessible. I encourage everyone to take the time to explore these new installations and celebrate the power of art to bring people together,” he added.

To enhance the experience, a virtual walking app is available, along with artist bios and additional background information on the official website here.