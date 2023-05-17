Highway 97 near Summerland slide site closed again

Photo: Kyle Martens Highway 97 on May 16

Highway 97 is closed south of Summerland at the site of a landslide that took place Monday.

DriveBC reported the closure in both directions Wednesday afternoon. They expect to have another update at 4:30 p.m.

The roadway, which saw a significant amount of debris tumble down from the adjacent cliffs Monday, had been open to single-lane traffic since Tuesday morning.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure told Castanet Tuesday that a geotechnical review is underway, elaborating that next steps would be determined once that was complete.

"Travellers should expect delays and watch for traffic control," the ministry warned, adding that updates would be available via DriveBC.