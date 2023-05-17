United Way campaign hopes to end period poverty, in Penticton and around British Columbia

Photo: United Way

As the cost of living rises, some Pentictonites and others around the province are struggling to afford basic menstrual products, prompting the United Way British Columbia to launch its 2023 Period Promise campaign.

"The cost-of-living crisis and the existing stigma around talking about periods means that many people who menstruate go without the products they need in order to have a good quality of life,” said Naomi Woodland, community impact and investment coordinator for the South Okanagan region, said in a press release announcing the campaign.

“United Way BC strengthens communities through vital connections and by showing up for each other in our times of need, we demonstrate how impactful that can be.”

British Columbians can help tackle period poverty from May 16 to June 13 by giving financially, donating period products, or organizing their own Period Promise campaign.

A local partnership between United Way and the City of Penticton is already underway, hosting menstrual product donation drop-off locations at City Hall, the Penticton Community Centre, and the Penticton Public Library.

“Growing inflationary pressures has put that much more of a strain on people who menstruate to potentially decide between purchasing groceries or basic hygiene products,” said Jamie Lloyd-Smith, social development specialist with the municipality.

“Eliminating barriers to people who menstruate – including women, girls, nonbinary people and trans folk – is one way to advance health equity and eliminate poverty in our community.”

United Way BC also administers micro-grants through the Period Promise Local Love Fund to local non- profit organizations looking to purchase period products. Foundry Penticton was a recipient of a $500 grant to purchase period boxers for trans and gender-diverse youth.

“Being able to put on gender-affirming boxers as a non-binary person gives me a euphoric feeling. I Don’t feel ashamed when it happens anymore and I know I can face my day confidently,” one recipient said.

United Way wants to bring awareness to period poverty, and end it for every British Columbian.

For more information, and how to get involved, click here.