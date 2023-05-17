Naramata celebrating 100 years of May Day and the Maypole Dance

Photo: Pexels

It's a special weekend coming up for Naramata, reaching their 100th annual Naramata May Day event.

Over the May long weekend, the village will be filled with activities planned to celebrate this special occasion, including the traditional Maypole Dance, games, and a barbeque lunch.

Reagan Lovig, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Recreation Coordinator said the event is "extremely community-driven," and run primarily through the school.

"Since 1923, the schools put it on for the children to take part in the Maypole dance. And it's just a tradition that continued to grow," he said. "It just continued, and more and more community associations and members continue to jump in and help out."

Later on, Lovig said the RDOS joined in the event planning to facilitate and help out with aspects such as marketing.

"But it being the 100th year we decided to bring back a lot of old traditions, things that hadn't been done for some time, just due to logistics and resources to be honest, people that couldn't jump in to help anymore. So we're doing a full weekend this year for the hundredth."

The community planning group has been hard at work and hosted numerous meetings to make this year's events shine. Lovig said they shared that the feedback from the community is wonderful.

"People are really excited to be coming back. We have some people who are in their 80s and 90s, who are actually coming back to take part in the dance, who were been born and raised in Naramata who are coming back specifically for this. They don't live here anymore but they danced in the 50s and 60s. So that's pretty awesome," he added.

The choice to open the events up to the border community was to bring past residents back into the community and share the event across the valley.

"There's a museum showcase happening on the Sunday so I know the community has really rallied behind that to actually try to bring some old artifacts and memorabilia into that so people can come and take a look."

The schedule of events is as follows:

Friday, May 19:

Soapbox Race - 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the corner of Ellis Avenue and 8th Street, Penticton. Grade 5 children will race their personally designed and constructed soapboxes down Ellis Avenue with the guidance of the Naramata Fire Department.

May Day Family Dance - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Naramata Elementary School gymnasium, 3660 8th Street, Naramata. A community-driven dance that will celebrate past and current May Day participants with live music, a photo booth, and snacks. The event is for alumni of Naramata Elementary School and May Day.



Sunday, May 21:

May Day Open House from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Naramata Museum, 214 Robinson Avenue, Naramata. This event will pay homage to the past 100 years with a collection of pictures, memorabilia, and various items from past May Day celebrations. The event is open to the public.



Monday, May 22:

May Day Parade and Ceremony from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Manitou Park, Dorothy Road, Naramata. The day will start off with a children’s parade, followed by a traditional Maypole Dance by Naramata Elementary School students and community members, a decorated bike contest, traditional races and games including a potato sack race, a silver spoon race, and a tug of war. The OAP (Old Age Pensioners) will be onsite serving a barbequed dinner and celebratory cake. All events are open to the public.



"May Day is a community-driven event planned by passionate groups and members of the community. It is their dedication, vision, and desire that continue this annual beloved tradition," the RDOS shared.

For further information, head to rec.rdos.bc.ca