Prolific offenders, employee wellness: RCMP share first quarter Penticton crime stats and future priorities

Photo: Contributed Staff Sgt. Bob Vatamaniuck addresses city council Tuesday, May 16.

Total reported crime events in Penticton are up only slightly this quarter, compared to the same period in 2022.

Staff Sgt. Bob Vatamaniuck, who is acting in place of Supt. Brian Hunter while Hunter battles cancer, addressed Penticton city council Tuesday to share the latest crime statistics as part of the RCMP's regularly scheduled quarterly report.

From January to March 2023, compared to the same period last year, overall criminal code files went up by two per cent, while calls for service went up six per cent, which Vatamaniuck attributes to the lifting of mask mandates and social restrictions in the interim period.

"It only makes sense that now that things are opening up, there's going to be a bit more social interaction, it’s going to lead to an increase in calls for service a bit," he said.

Vatamaniuck said the detachment’s priorities for this year remain the same as last year, following Hunter’s leadership.

Those priorities are crime reduction including managing prolific offenders, partnership with community agencies, a focus on drug and property crime offenders as well as sexual and family violence offenders, and RCMP employee wellness.

“Supt. Hunter has always made this a priority … Policing can be very stressful for both our sworn officers as well as our employees and the effects of the stress can be devastating,” Vatamaniuck said.

This quarter, local RCMP members have experienced multiple violent incidents including being punched and kicked, and aggressively bitten.

That said, Vatamaniuck said the detachment is in overall good spirits.

Photo: RCMP

Vatamaniuck noted that the sharp increase in sex offences comes mostly from incidents of indecent exposure, particularly unhoused people using bushes for bathrooms, and some were historical offences only reported this quarter.

He also warned that frauds are on the rise, especially targeting seniors, and wanted to remind the public that the CRA and the RCMP do not accept Google Play or any other type of gift card as payment for anything — he said if anyone gets a call alleging to be from those organizations asking for such payment, hang up.

Vatamaniuck added that he has heard from loss prevention officers in the city that more individuals are being spotted stealing or attempting to steal from grocery and convenience stores.

"People that they've never confronted before, people that they've never seen before, and just anecdotally speaking, they attribute that to some of the food inflation and some of the costs of living that's gone up," Vatamaniuck said.

Council questioned Vatamaniuck briefly after his presentation. He shared that RCMP monitor roughly 20 "prolific offenders" in the community, who members "keep a lookout for" and earmark any cases involving them for the Crown as a "criminal nuisance."

He also explained that Supt. Hunter is lobbying for more provincial support for police resources within the municipality when major crimes occur, taking some of the funding burden off local taxpayers.

Mayor Julius Bloomfield noted the amount of green on the latest crime statistics in some categories like auto theft and break-and-enter incidents, saying "let's keep that going."