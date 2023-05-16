Penticton hockey school Okanagan Hockey Academy sees multiple successful WHL draft picks

Photo: Castanet file photo

The Okanagan Hockey Academy is celebrating the fact that nine of its student-athletes have been selected in the Western Hockey League prospects draft this past week.

Mathis Preston, born and raised in Penticton, was picked in the first round and third overall by the Spokane Chiefs.

He is currently in his third season with OHA, having earned 81 points in 26 games this past season. He is the current Canadian Sports School Hockey League MVP Award winner for the U15 Prep division, and he was not the only OHA player selected by WHL teams.

“It was an exciting day for OHA this past Thursday as we saw nine student-athletes drafted to the WHL. We are all very proud of their accomplishment and share in their joy as coaches, medical staff, strength and conditioning team, and management all worked extremely hard to put all of our student-athletes in the best position to showcase their talents," said OHA Penticton general manager Scott May in a press release.

"To have nine players selected from one team is a great step for OHA Penticton and we are excited to continue to build on this momentum in the future."

Other OHA players picked in the draft were:

Liam Ruck and Markus Ruck, twins from Osoyoos, BC., first round for The Medicine Hat Tigers

Gavin Lesiuk, forward from Duncan, BC, second round by the Lethbridge Hurricanes

Will Scott, defenseman from Kelowna, BC, fourth round for the Lethbridge Hurricanes

Tyson Schamehorn, forward from North Saanich, BC, fourth round for the Moose Jaw Warriors

Kadyn O'Brien of Yukon Territory, sixth round for the Victoria Royals

Riley Steen, defenseman from Ladysmith, BC, sixth round for the Medicine Hat Tigers

Keegan Bailey, a forward from Airdrie, Alberta, ninth round for the Seattle Thunderbirds

Eight additional OHA student-athletes from the Edmonton and Colorado locations were also selected in the WHL Draft and the U.S Priority Draft.

OHA staff and coaches extend their heartfelt congratulations to all the student-athletes.