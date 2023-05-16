Summerland landslide site under geotechnical review before crews can clean up

Photo: Kyle Martens

Highway 97 near Summerland is operating on single-lane alternating traffic at Lakeshore Drive South while crews assess damage and potential future risks in the aftermath of a recent landslide.

The landslide forced the complete closure of the highway early Monday evening, sweeping across the road suddenly and dramatically.

Part of the highway was reopened by Tuesday morning to allow traffic to flow.

AIM Roads reports a geotechnical assessment is due to get underway, and in the meantime, their crews have to wait for the go-ahead before starting to remove the debris.

Crews are on standby.

"Once we are given the clear by the assessors, we will begin clean up and get the site cleared as quickly and safely as possible," reads their social media update Tuesday afternoon.

Castanet has requested comment from the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure and will update.

AIM Roads urges drivers to follow traffic signs and personnel.

