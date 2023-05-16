Penticton schools, community groups invited to educational tours of municipal environmental facilities

Photo: City of Penticton

The City of Penticton is welcoming local schoolchildren for educational tours about water treatment and conservation, recycling and more key green processes within the municipality.

"We’re excited to be able to offer these out-of-the-classroom learning experiences,” said Mayor Julius Bloomfield in a press release.

“A lot of the good work that’s done by the city is often out of public view and this allows the next generation to see their science lessons come to life, while learning important lessons about the roles we each play to conserve and protect our natural environment.”

Tours have been offered in the past, but the city hopes to formalize the approach to connect interested schools and classrooms with tours of the city's water and waste treatment plant, plus in-school presentations on recycling.

Penticton's wastewater plant is "one of the most advanced facilities of its kind in Canada, treating wastewater to the most stringent processes available," according to the city.

Tours are also available at the wastewater facility, which treats seven billion litres of water each year.

Recycling presentations will educate the kids about the importance of recycling, how to recycle at home, and what can be returned to the depot.

“Interest from the schools has been incredibly positive, with hundreds of students already taking part in facility tours and receiving recycling presentations,” says Katya Irwin, communications advisor.

“By providing these real-life experiences, we hope students will gain meaningful learnings that they will share with their families and carry into the future.”

Facility tours are also open to community groups. For more information, click here.