Two dead in vehicle rollover off Highway 3 into river near Keremeos

Photo: Contributed Jeremy Hainsworth

A vehicle rollover into the river near Keremeos Monday was fatal, police have confirmed.

On May 15, emergency crews responded around 9:30 a.m. to reports of a vehicle upside down in the water, one kilometre east of the 4000 block of Highway 3.

RCMP Cpl. James Grandy reports in a news release that it appeared the vehicle had left the highway, hit a tree, went down the embankment and landed submerged.

It is unclear what exact time the incident occurred, though police say likely within the previous 24 hours.

Emergency crews extracted two deceased individuals from inside.

RCMP and the BC Coroners Service are continuing to investigate.