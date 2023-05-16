Highway 97 reopens to single lane at Summerland landslide

John Davies

UPDATE: 5:20 a.m.

Highway 97 reopened overnight to single-lane, alternating traffic at the scene of a landslide in Summerland.

DriveBC advises that traffic began flowing again as of 12:45 a.m.

Further updates are expected this morning.

UPDATE 10 p.m.

The highway will likely stay closed overnight, with DriveBC now reporting it will provide its next update at 12:15 a.m.

While non-heavy traffic can get around the slide using Victoria Road South or Giants Head Road through Uppertown Summerland and Trout Creek, those roads are not equipped for transport trucks.

Residents say the corner at Happy Valley Road and Gartrell Road, in particular, is too sharp for large trucks and has created problems for larger vehicles this evening.

There is no estimated time of reopening for the highway.

UPDATE: 8 p.m.

John Davies says he saw a plume of smoke from his home in Summerland, but thought initially it was just pollen.

Turned out it was a portion of the hillside on Highway 97 at Lakeshore Drive that gave way.

The video he took from about 100 feet away shows the magnitude of the slide.

"It's easily seven or eight feet deep on the bike lane side of the highway," he told Castanet News.

He says the force of the slide sent barriers on the hill side everywhere.

The highway remains closed in both directions at the slide site.

Non-heavy traffic can get around the slide by using Victoria Road South or Giants Head Road through Uppertown Summerland and Trout Creek.

It's unclear when crews will be able to get to the site to begin removing the rock and debris.

ORIGINAL: 7:40 p.m.

A landslide has closed Highway 97 in both directions south of Summerland at Lakeshore Drive.

DriveBC reports the closure impacts traffic in both directions. An assessment is in progress.

Visuals from the scene show a large amount of debris stretching from the cliff face across the multiple lanes of the highway, into the lake, as well as emergency responders on scene.

Photo: Brian Schellenburg