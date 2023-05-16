Penticton non-profit closing doors, as founder encourages others to still seek out ways to help community

Photo: Fill the Food Gap Penticton

A Penticton non-profit formed to address food insecurity in the community is ending its operations.

Cherith Robson helped start Fill the Food Gap in partnership with Keep the Cold Off Penticton in 2021. The goal was heartfelt: Provide barrier-free access to food hampers for anyone in the community struggling to feed themselves or their family, no questions asked.

Clients over the years included everyone from homeless individuals, to seniors on fixed incomes, to families struggling to make ends meet as the cost of living soared.

The organization was also involved in helping launch the Penticton Community Fridge and Pantry on Ellis Street.

On Monday, Robson announced that she had made a difficult decision to step back and shutter Fill the Food Gap, in order to move closer to family and make a change, after personal tragedy.

After making the announcement on social media, comments poured in supporting Robson, praising her work in the community and wishing her well.

"I just can't believe it," Robson said. "What people are saying, they're very kind. This has been an amazing, amazing thing for me. It helped save my life, it really did."

Fill the Food Gap will cease operations at the end of May. But Robson hopes anyone who supported the movement will continue to give time or donations, whatever they can, to other worthwhile organizations like the community fridge, the Penticton Starfish Program and the Elks.

"I've just gotten to know so many people in the community, and this community is incredible. It's very compassionate and has given so much," Robson said.

"I've been very involved with the community in different ways in the last few years, and there was a really great group of helpers here. Getting to know those people and working with those people and seeing the compassion and the love and the drive that they have for other people was extremely inspiring to me."

Robson said she hopes the community will continue to support vulnerable populations, and not judge anyone reaching out for help.

"Things are extremely expensive right now, and people are struggling," Robson said.

"I guess you have to kind of say those things to get people to understand. Rents are high. wages are low. Families are struggling so bad. And we have no business judging anyone. No business whatsoever."