Penticton Search and Rescue to celebrate 50 years with community BBQ

Penticton and District Search and Rescue is celebrating 50 years in operation with an upcoming community BBQ, celebrating the many volunteers that have made their success possible and hoping to attract a few more members to the cause.

PenSAR started out as just a small group of people wanting to help anyone in need in the local wilderness.

Since then, training and equipment has changed drastically to turn the volunteer organization into the skilled team it is today, assisting emergency crews with rescues in situations like swift-water, high cliffs, lost hikers, wildfires and more.

In 2022, team members committed over 10,700 hours to their work.

On May 27, PenSAR wants to welcome the community to get to know them and learn about opportunities to get involved.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the team will be grilling at Gyro Park, celebrating 50 years of work. There will also be interactive displays of the type of work PenSAR does.

